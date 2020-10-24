PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that PCTEL will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCTEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.