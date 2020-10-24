PCTEL, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

PCTI stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.02. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCTEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

