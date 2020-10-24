Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Peloton from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.07.

PTON opened at $122.53 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

