Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.70.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.