Penta Achieves Market Cap of $976,745.52 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and HADAX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $976,745.52 and approximately $80,592.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded down 98.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

