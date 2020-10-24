People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.
People's United Financial has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. People's United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.
People's United Financial Company Profile
People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.
