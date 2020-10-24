People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

People's United Financial has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

