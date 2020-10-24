People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 15th

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

People's United Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

PBCT opened at $11.44 on Friday. People's United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People's United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

