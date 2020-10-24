People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. People's United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

