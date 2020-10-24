People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People's United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. People's United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.
People's United Financial Company Profile
People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.
