Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Perficient stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

