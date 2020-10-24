PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 12th

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of PKI opened at $124.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

