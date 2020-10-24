Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
Perrigo has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PRGO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.
In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
