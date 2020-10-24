Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.