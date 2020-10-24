Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.81.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

