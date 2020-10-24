PGGM Investments Buys 156,323 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $137,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,724,000 after purchasing an additional 655,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

