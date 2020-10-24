Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

PNW stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

