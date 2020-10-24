Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

