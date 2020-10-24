Playkey Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $207,389.86 and approximately $37,101.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.45 or 0.04579787 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00312048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

