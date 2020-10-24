Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 16th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by 360.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

