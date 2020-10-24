PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNM. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

