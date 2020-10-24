Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTE. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

PTE opened at $1.00 on Friday. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Polarityte by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

