Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS.

POOL stock opened at $361.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $371.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

