Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $361.71 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $371.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.14.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

