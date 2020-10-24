PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,286 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.56% of PRA Health Sciences worth $36,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAH opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Citigroup boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

