Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price rose 11.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 685,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 881,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

