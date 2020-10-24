Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 11.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 685,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 881,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

