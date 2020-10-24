Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

