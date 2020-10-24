Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PFC stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $716.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

