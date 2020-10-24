Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$98.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.98. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$102.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.60 million. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.0309175 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.