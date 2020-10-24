Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $743,693.51 and approximately $4.13 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00445246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.