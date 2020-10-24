Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progenity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $7.91 on Friday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

