Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,771,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,049 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.24% of Prologis worth $178,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.24 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

