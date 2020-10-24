ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of PROS opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

In other news, Director Anthony Arnold acquired 8,083 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProSight Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

