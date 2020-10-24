Provident Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of PVBC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

PVBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.