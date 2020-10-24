Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 630,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

