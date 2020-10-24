Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of PUK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prudential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

