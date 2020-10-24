QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

QCRH stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

