QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

QEP opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $231.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,447,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 672,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

