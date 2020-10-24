RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RadNet by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RadNet by 626.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

