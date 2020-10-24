RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $80,070 and have sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

