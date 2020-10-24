Raymond James Raises Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $19.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.55.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.