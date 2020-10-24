RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ RP opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,195 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

