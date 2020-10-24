Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,546.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,244.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

