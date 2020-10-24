Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is concerning. We believe that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales through the remainder of fiscal 2020. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of RRGB opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. State Street Corp increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

