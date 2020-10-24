Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $45.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.