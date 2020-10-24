Regal Beloit Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE:RBC opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

