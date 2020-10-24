Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

