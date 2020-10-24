Regis Management CO LLC Acquires 29,309 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

