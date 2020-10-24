Regis Management CO LLC Buys 110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.