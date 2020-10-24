Regis Management CO LLC Grows Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

