Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

